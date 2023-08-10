Japan Truck Industry Working to Improve Drivers' Sleep

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese truck industry is working to improve the sleep quality of drivers as part of efforts to tackle the so-called 2024 problem of an expected severe driver shortage.

Logistics companies have started using sleep-tracking devices to help truck drivers find better bedtime as the industry faces overtime regulations set to come into effect in April 2024.

The average working hours of truck drivers are about 20 pct longer than the all-industry average. Meanwhile, drivers nowadays need to make deliveries more frequently because of an increase in small-lot shipments.

Concerns are mounting that the lack of enough sleep and health problems will lead to more traffic accidents.

Japan will limit truck drivers' overtime to 960 hours a year from April 2024, which is feared to aggravate the driver shortage and worsen their working environment. The industry needs to address the issues both for business and the safety of drivers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]