LDP Vice Pres. Aso Starts Taiwan Visit

Taipei, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a three-day visit.

Aso is expected to meet with Taiwan officials including President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te to exchange opinions about peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Aso is the first sitting LDP vice president to officially visit Taiwan since Japan severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1972, according to the party.

During his stay in Taiwan, Aso is also slated to visit the tomb of former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui and deliver a keynote speech at a symposium in Taipei to be hosted by the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry and others.

