Japan May Release Fukushima Water from Late Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to start releasing treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean as early as late this month, government sources said Monday.

At a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the United States on Aug. 18, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will explain the safety of the treated water, the sources said. After returning from the U.S. trip, Kishida is expected to hold discussions with related ministers and make a formal decision on the starting date of the water release.

On the sidelines of the three-way summit, Kishida is slated to hold a separate meeting with Yoon. The leader of South Korea has expressed a certain level of understanding of the water release, while the opposition camp and others in the country have been persistently critical of the Japanese plan.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Monday that there is no change in the government's plan to begin the water release around this summer.

"The government will decide a specific timing after checking the situation regarding ensuring safety and measures against reputational damage," Matsuno also said. "We will provide thorough explanations to the international community in a highly transparent manner based on scientific knowledge," the top government spokesperson said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]