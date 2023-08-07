BOJ Members Call for Policy Tweak at July Meeting: Summary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers, at a monetary policy meeting on July 27-28, said the central bank needs to review its policy as a precautionary measure to prepare for interest rate increases in the future, according to a summary of opinions at the meeting released Monday.

At the meeting, the BOJ Policy Board decided by a majority vote to make its yield curve control more flexible by effectively raising the 10-year Japanese government bond yield cap from 0.5 pct to 1.0 pct.

A member of the board said it is desirable that the BOJ increase the flexibility of yield curve control to a certain extent in advance while it is able to do so without turmoil, in order to ensure that monetary easing can be continued smoothly.

Another member said achievement of 2 pct inflation in a sustainable and stable manner seemed to have come in sight clearly.

Referring to the country's price situation, one member said there is likely to be a "new phase where wages and services prices continue to increase," thanks to high-level pay-scale hikes achieved in this spring's labor-management wage negotiations.

