Kishida to Skip Nagasaki Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not attend Wednesday's peace memorial ceremony in the southwestern city of Nagasaki for the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

The decision came after the Nagasaki municipal government, which hosts the ceremony, reduced the size of the event and canceled the attendance of guests, as powerful Typhoon Khanun is approaching the city.

Foreign ambassadors to Japan will not attend the ceremony in principle, according to the city government.

Kishida was scheduled to make a one-day trip to Nagasaki on Wednesday. On Monday, he recorded a video message for the ceremony.

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and another on Nagasaki three days later, in the closing days of World War II.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]