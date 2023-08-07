Japan Food Self-Sufficiency Rate Flat at 38 Pct in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate in fiscal 2022 was unchanged from the previous year at 38 pct, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

The food self-sufficiency rate stayed near its record low of 37 pct, set in fiscal 2020, despite the government’s efforts to boost domestic grain and other food production to reduce the country’s reliance on imports in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The latest figure suggests that it is difficult to achieve the government’s goal of raising the food self-sufficiency rate to 45 pct in fiscal 2030.

In fiscal 2022, the country’s wheat harvest fell back to around average levels and seafood catches declined, pushing down the self-sufficiency rate. Meanwhile, the rate was supported by a fall in oil and fat consumption amid rising prices, as Japan relies on imports for many ingredients of oil and fat products.

By item, the self-sufficiency rate fell 1 percentage point to 16 pct for wheat, 1 point to 25 pct for soybeans and 4 points to 49 pct for fishery products, while it rose 1 point to 99 pct for rice and 1 point to 17 pct for livestock products.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]