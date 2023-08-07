Japan Govt Workers' Starting Pay to See Biggest Hike in 33 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Personnel Authority recommended Monday that central government workers' starting monthly salaries be raised by over 10,000 yen for both university and high school graduates, the largest hike in 33 years.

In its recommendation to parliament and the cabinet for fiscal 2023, which started last April, the agency also called for increasing government employees' monthly salaries by an average of 0.96 pct, or 3,869 yen, the largest percentage increase since the 1.02 pct rise in fiscal 1997, and their annual bonuses by an equivalent of 0.1 months' salary to 4.5 months.

The average annual pay is expected to increase by 105,000 yen as a result of the second straight year of recommended hike in both monthly salaries and bonuses.

The agency also sought to expand a selective four-day workweek scheme, in which workers can take an extra day off each week to compensate for longer working hours on the other days.

A survey by the agency shows that government employees' monthly salaries average 404,015 yen, 3,869 yen lower than the private-sector average. Public-sector bonuses were lower than those in the private sector by 0.09 months' salary.

