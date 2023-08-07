JIP-Led Tender Offer for Toshiba to Begin Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan Industrial Partners Inc. said Monday that it will launch a 2-trillion-yen tender offer for ailing Japanese electronics and machinery giant Toshiba Corp. on Tuesday.

A consortium led by the Japanese investment fund will buy Toshiba shares at 4,620 yen each through Sept. 20. If the bid is successful, Toshiba is expected to be taken private.

"It is a day that marks Toshiba's exit from an eight-year tunnel," Akihiro Watanabe, chairman of the Toshiba board, said at a briefing session Monday.

Toshiba President Taro Shimada said that after going private, the company will promote medium- to long-term reforms based on a stable management base to increase its corporate value and profitability.

Toshiba fell into a management crisis after it was hit by accounting irregularities in 2015 and huge losses at its U.S. nuclear power plant business in late 2016.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]