LDP Vice Pres. Aso Starts Taiwan Visit

Taipei, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a three-day visit to meet with Taiwan officials including President Tsai Ing-wen.

Aso apparently aims to strengthen cooperation between Japan and Taiwan for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait at a time when China is increasing its military and economic pressure on Taiwan.

Aso is the first sitting LDP executive of the rank of vice president or higher to visit Taiwan since Japan severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1972, according to the party's remaining records.

On Monday, Aso offered flowers at the tomb of former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui in New Taipei City, and met with the late leader's family including his second daughter.

Since Japan normalized diplomatic relations with China and severed ties with Taiwan in 1972, Japan-Taiwan dialogue has been maintained by their respective lawmakers rather than their governments.

