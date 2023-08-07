Japan FTC Launches Probe into 4 Nonlife Insurers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission has launched an investigation of four major nonlife insurance companies suspected of forming an illegal cartel over insurance premiums for corporate clients, informed sources said Monday.

The four companies subject to the probe over alleged unfair restraint of trade are Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.

The FTC's investigation focuses on allegations that the four companies colluded to prearrange premiums for coinsurance policies offered to railway and real estate group Tokyu Corp. and Sendai International Airport Co.

Coinsurance policies are usually offered by insurers to diversify risk for benefit payments. The four nonlife insurers dominate about 90 pct of the country's corporate coinsurance market, possibly undermining competition.

The FTC has informed the four nonlife insurers of the launch of its probe, the sources said. The antimonopoly watchdog will summon officials from the four firms on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]