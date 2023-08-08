Kyushu Shinkansen to Partially Halt Services Tues. Afternoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, will suspend Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train services between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations Tuesday afternoon as Typhoon Khanun is approaching the Kyushu southwestern Japan region.

A train leaving Kagoshima-Chuo Station at 1:45 p.m. and another leaving Kumamoto Station at 12:40 p.m. will be the last services between the two stations.

Trains will operate as usual between Hakata and Kumamoto stations on the Kyushu Shinkansen Line as well as in all sections of the Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Line.

Due to the typhoon, public transportation disruptions are expected mainly in the western half of Japan until Thursday. Other railway and airline operators are also considering halting, or have decided to halt, some of their services.

West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, is considering suspending bullet train services between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. The company will make a decision on the measure on Tuesday.

