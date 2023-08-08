Yamaguchi Town to Hold Info Session over N-Fuel Storage Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Pref., Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, said Tuesday that he will consider holding a briefing for local residents over the possible construction of an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel.

Kaminoseki Mayor Tetsuo Nishi made the comments to reporters after he told the town assembly in a closed-doors meeting that Chugoku Electric Power Co. last week proposed conducting surveys for such a facility.

The assembly will meet as early as this month to discuss whether to accept the surveys. If the assembly approves the surveys, Nishi is expected to formally announce the town's approval.

Residents opposed to the construction of an interim storage facility gathered near the town office Tuesday to call for the assembly meeting to be held publicly, but their demands were not met.

Nishi said that the briefing session for locals will likely be held after the town assembly deliberates on whether to accept the surveys.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]