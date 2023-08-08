U.S. Asks Mexico to Probe Labor Issue at Yazaki Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The United States has asked Mexico to review whether workers' rights have been violated at Japanese auto parts maker Yazaki Corp.'s plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Monday.

The request is based on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal.

A Mexican labor organization has filed a complaint alleging a number of irregularities in the voting of the plant's workers for collective bargaining rights, according to the Office of the USTR. A panel co-chaired by the USTR and the labor secretary determined that there is sufficient, credible evidence of a denial of rights.

Tai instructed the U.S. Treasury Department to suspend the processing of tariffs on imports from the Yazaki plant.

"Workers' right to free and fair union democracy votes is...a key component of the USMCA labor provisions," Tai said.

