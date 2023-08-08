LDP's Aso Voices Sense of Crisis over China in Taipei Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, voiced a sense of crisis over China's growing military pressure, as he delivered a speech in Taipei on Tuesday.

The security environment surrounding Japan and Taiwan "is changing certainly, from peacetime to emergency," said Aso, a former Japanese prime minister.

He also stressed the importance of showing a "readiness to fight" in order to deter a possible contingency in the Taiwan Strait.

"Having defense capabilities is not enough," said Aso. "Deterrence comes from conveying to the other side a clear intention to use them to defend Taiwan and stabilize the Taiwan Strait if necessary."

Aso also underscored the importance of Japan-U.S.-Taiwan cooperation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]