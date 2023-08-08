Okano to Become Japanese Vice Foreign Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday decided to appoint Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary Masataka Okano as vice foreign minister to succeed Takeo Mori.

Okano will be succeeded by Keiichi Ichikawa, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Bureau.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, will replace Shigeo Yamada as senior deputy foreign minister. Yamada will become attached to the foreign minister's secretariat.

These appointments, formalized at the day's cabinet meeting, will take effect Thursday.

At the Foreign Ministry, North American Affairs Bureau Director-General Yasuhiro Kobe and Economic Affairs Bureau Director-General Hiroyuki Namazu will succeed Ichikawa and Funakoshi, respectively.

