Nissan Unveils Skyline Nismo Sports Sedan

Yokohama, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled a new Skyline luxury sedan under its Nismo motorsports brand, which is set to be released in a limited quantity of 1,000 units early next month.

The Skyline Nismo, powered by an engine with a maximum output of 420 horsepower, employs Nismo's racing technology that allows for powerful acceleration and smooth driving. Its price will start at 7,880,400 yen.

The Skyline has long been a flagship car for the Japanese automaker since its first model was rolled out in 1957.

"We developed (the Skyline Nismo) so that people can enjoy driving comfortably and safely," Takao Katagiri, president and CEO of Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., said at an event in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

