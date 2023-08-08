New Cases of Erroneous My Number Data Registration Found

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it has discovered 1,069 new cases in which data on people were erroneously registered for others' My Number personal identification cards doubling as health insurance certificates.

In five of the cases, information on prescription drugs and other data were accessed, the government said.

The latest discovery brought the number of data registration errors found in My Number cards doubling as health insurance certificates to 8,441.

Following a string of such My Number-related issues, the government had asked local governments and health insurance societies to check whether there are errors in the individual data that can be viewed on the Mynaportal online site for holders of My Number cards.

The government plans to abolish the existing health insurance certificates in autumn 2024 to fully integrate them into My Number cards.

