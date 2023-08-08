SoftBank Logs Net Loss for 3rd Straight Quarter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday that it suffered a net loss for the third straight quarter in the three months ended in June as the company booked a foreign exchange loss of 464.6 billion yen on dollar-denominated debts due to a weaker yen.

The Japanese technology and investment conglomerate posted a consolidated net loss of 477.6 billion yen for the April-June period, though smaller than a record loss of 3,162.7 billion yen marked a year before.

The company's Vision Fund posted its first investment profit in six quarters. Without the return on investment into subsidiaries eliminated on consolidation, the fund suffered a loss of 13 billion yen.

For its own investment business, SoftBank managed to make up for a loss of 553.4 billion yen caused by a decline in the stock price of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. with derivatives-related profits.

Speaking at a press conference, SoftBank Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto said that a weak yen is a plus for the value of the company's assets.

