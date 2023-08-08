Aso, Tsai Vow to Deepen Japan-Taiwan Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday agreed to deepen ties between Japan and Taiwan.

During their hourlong meeting at the presidential office in Taipei, Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Tsai also shared the recognition that a Taiwan conflict is possible in light of China's military threat and economic coercion.

They exchanged views on how to protect Japanese nationals in Taiwan in case of a contingency.

Aso told Tsai that Japan and Taiwan should continue to help one another when needed and share joy with one another during good times.

Tsai praised Japan for leading leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies to reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in a statement issued at their summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima back in May.

