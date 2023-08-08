Tender Offer Begins as Toshiba Chief Eyes Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--A consortium led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc. launched a tender offer for Toshiba Corp. on Tuesday, as the electronics and machinery giant's president, Taro Shimada, aims to promote management reform.

If the tender offer achieves its target of acquiring more than two-thirds of Toshiba's outstanding shares, Toshiba is expected to go private by the end of this year at the earliest, ending its status as a public company since 1949.

With a stable shareholder base after the delisting, Toshiba plans to advance management reform under Shimada's initiative.

The roughly 2-trillion-yen offer to buy Toshiba shares at 4,620 yen each will last until Sept. 20.

Toshiba's management has recommended shareholders to accept the tender offer. "Going private is good for promoting the Shimada reform," Akihiro Watanabe, chairman of the Toshiba board, has said.

