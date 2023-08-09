Nagasaki Mayor Calls for Ending Reliance on Nuke Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki on Wednesday pressed nuclear states and countries under nuclear umbrellas to stop relying on nuclear deterrence as the southwestern Japan city marked the 78th anniversary of an atomic bombing.

"Now is the time to show courage and make the decision to break free from dependence on nuclear deterrence," Suzuki said in this year's Nagasaki Peace Declaration he read out at the annual memorial ceremony.

Suzuki, whose parents suffered the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city, urged those countries to "move steadily along the path to abolishing nuclear weapons through dialogue, not confrontation, based on a concept of security centered on humanity."

"Eliminating nuclear weapons from the face of the earth is the only way to truly protect our safety," Suzuki said, rejecting nuclear deterrence, on which the Hiroshima Vision document on nuclear disarmament, adopted by the Group of Seven leaders at their summit in the western city of Hiroshima in May, is predicated.

Suzuki warned that the risk of nuclear war is increasing further as Russia's military aggression against Ukraine drags on and other nuclear states accelerate moves to strengthen their nuclear capabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]