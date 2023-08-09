Approaching Typhoon Continues to Affect Transportation in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Railway and airline operators in Japan continued to suspend services mainly in the western half of the country on Wednesday due to the oncoming Typhoon Khanun.

Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, said it will suspend Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train services between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations, starting with the day's first train on the timetable.

Trains will not operate after 10 a.m. in all sections of the Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Line.

After 10:30 p.m., West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, will suspend three westbound bullet trains on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line. On Thursday, JR West will suspend Shinkansen train services until around 8 a.m. between Hiroshima and Kokura stations in order to check whether there is any damage to railway facilities.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled a total of 348 flights on Wednesday and 42 flights on Thursday.

