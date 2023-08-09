U.S. to Continue Intelligence Sharing with Japan: Pentagon

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The United States will continue its intelligence sharing with Japan, Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense, told a press conference on Tuesday, after the Japanese Defense Ministry's networks were reportedly breached by Chinese military hackers.

"We feel confident in our relationship and the intelligence sharing that we do with Japan, and we're confident that we will continue that," the deputy Pentagon press secretary said.

The Washington Post reported in its online edition Monday that Chinese military hackers have breached Japan's "most sensitive computer systems," the classified defense networks of the Japanese Defense Ministry. The report also said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Japanese government that enhanced intelligence sharing with Japan could be slower if Japan's networks are not better secured.

When asked about Austin's response, Singh said, "I'm not going to disclose and get into private conversations that the secretary has with his counterparts."

She then said, "We feel very confident that Japan will be able to address any security concerns that they have."

