Japan Raps Russia's Supension of Tax Treaties

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday criticized Russia's suspension of tax treaties with "unfriendly" countries including Japan.

"It's an unjust measure that can be disadvantageous to Japanese citizens and companies," Matsuno told a press conference, adding that the government made a protest to Moscow through diplomatic channels and demanded the decision be withdrawn.

He said the suspension is expected to have some impact on Japanese businesses in Russia.

Matsuno also responded to a Washington Post report that the Defense Ministry's sensitive networks were breached by Chinese military hackers.

The promotion of defense cooperation between Japan and the United States is predicated on close information-sharing between Japanese and U.S. defense authorities, he said.

