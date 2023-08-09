Kinki Nippon Tourist Pres. to Resign over Overcharging Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Kinki Nippon Tourist Co. President Masahiko Takaura will resign over a scandal in which the company overcharged local governments in Japan for COVID-19 vaccination-related operations, its parent, KNT-CT Holdings Co., said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, KNT-CT President Akimasa Yoneda will voluntarily return 20 pct of his monthly pay for three months.

The group intends to clarify management responsibility for the scandal, following a report it received from an investigative committee of outside experts on Tuesday.

Takaura will be replaced by Shuichi Uryu, currently president of Kinki Nippon Tourist Blue Planet Co., on Sept. 1.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, Takaura said that so far it has been learned that the scandal affected up to around 50 local governments, with the total amount of overcharges reaching about 900 million yen.

