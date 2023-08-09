Kinki Nippon Tourist Pres. to Resign over Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Kinki Nippon Tourist Co. President Masahiko Takaura will resign on Aug. 31 over a scandal in which the company overcharged local governments in Japan for COVID-19 vaccination-related operations, its parent, KNT-CT Holdings Co., said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, KNT-CT President Akimasa Yoneda will voluntarily return 20 pct of his monthly pay for three months.

The group intends to clarify management responsibility for the scandal, following a report it received from an investigative committee of outside experts on Tuesday.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, Yoneda apologized again for the scandal and vowed to "strengthen the management system under the new leadership."

Takaura will be replaced by Shuichi Uryu, currently president of Kinki Nippon Tourist Blue Planet Co., on Sept. 1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]