Sony Posts Double-Digit Quarterly Profit Declines

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. on Wednesday posted double-digit declines in operating and net profits for the April-June quarter due to weakness in its film and finance operations despite record revenue.

"Revenue grew quite a bit, but profits were not good enough," Hiroki Totoki, president and chief operating officer at the Japanese electronics and entertainment company, said at a virtual press conference.

Sony's consolidated operating profit shrank 30.6 pct from a year before to 253 billion yen, while its net profit fell 16.7 pct to 217.5 billion yen. Revenue jumped 32.9 pct to 2,963.7 billion yen, the highest ever for any fiscal first quarter.

Sales of Sony's mainstay PlayStation 5 video game console grew by around 40 pct from a year before to 3.3 million units. Game titles also sold well.

On the other hand, higher advertising costs dealt a blow to the company's film business. Profits from the finance business decreased sharply after the company booked gains a year before from variable insurance-related operations and the sale of real estate.

