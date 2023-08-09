Japan's Pump Price Hits 15-Year High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Retail gasoline prices in Japan hit a 15-year high this week, driven by higher crude oil prices and a gradual reduction in state subsidies provided to stabilize pump prices, the government said Wednesday.

Higher gasoline prices are a blow to households at a time when more and more people are driving cars for summer leisure activities and visits to parents' homes.

The industry ministry said the national average retail price of regular gasoline as of Monday rose 3.6 yen from a week before to 180.3 yen per liter, exceeding 180 yen for the first time since August 2008 and posting an increase for the 12th straight week.

The average price rose in all 47 prefectures, with Nagano marking the highest price, at 189.9 yen, followed by Yamagata's 186.7 yen.

The Japanese government has been providing subsidies to refiners since January 2022 to help blunt a sharp rise in gasoline prices. The subsidies helped push down the national average as of Monday by 6 yen.

