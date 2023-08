Mizuho, SMBC Fined in U.S. for Recordkeeping Failures

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday it has ordered 11 companies, including U.S. units of Japanese firms Mizuho Securities Co. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., to pay fines totaling 289 million dollars for their failures to maintain and preserve electronic communications.

Mizuho Securities USA LLC was fined 25 million dollars, and SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc. 9 million dollars, according to the SEC.

The SEC in September last year ordered Nomura Securities International Inc., a U.S. unit of Japan's Nomura Securities Co., to pay fines for a similar recordkeeping failure.

