Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Hit 3-Year High

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--The average summer bonus at major Japanese companies in 2023 topped 900,000 yen for the first time in three years amid soaring prices, a survey by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, showed Wednesday.

The average amount rose 0.47 pct from a year before to 903,397 yen, the sixth-highest level on records dating back to 1981, according to the final tally by the country's biggest employers group.

The results came after this year's "shunto" spring labor-management talks resulted in the largest monthly wage increase in 31 years.

The average summer bonus grew for the second consecutive year. "The momentum for wage hikes has been maintained," a Keidanren official said.

The survey covered 161 companies in 19 industries.

