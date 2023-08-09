Japan's 7 Major Automakers Log Higher Profits in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--All of Japan's seven major automakers posted higher net profits for April-June, as their production and sales grew after semiconductor shortages eased.

The yen's depreciation also pushed up their profits.

Of the seven, Toyota Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. logged record net profits for the quarter.

Meanwhile, Toyota's quarterly operating profit exceeded 1 trillion yen for the first time ever among Japanese companies.

Honda Motor Co.'s operating profit surged 77.5 pct from a year before to 394.4 billion yen, while Nissan Motor Co.'s jumped 98.1 pct to 128.5 billion yen.

