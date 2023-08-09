Kishida Eyes Meeting with Chinese Premier Next Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to hold a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Indonesia next month on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summits, Japanese government officials said Wednesday.

Kishida is expected to express his government's position of emphasizing dialogue with China while seeking China's understanding for Japan's plan to release treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

The Kishida-Li meeting will be the first summit-level dialogue between Japan and China since Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping had talks in November last year.

China has repeatedly criticized the Fukushima water release plan, calling the treated water "nuclear-contaminated."

At his envisaged meeting with Li, Kishida plans to explain Japan's intention to ensure safety based on scientific evidence. He will also ask the Chinese side to rethink its recent tightening of import restrictions on Japanese fishery products.

