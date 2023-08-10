Biden Looking Forward to "Historic" Summit with Asian Leaders: Kirby

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden is looking forward to hosting Japanese and South Korean leaders for a trilateral summit of "historic" proportions at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington on Aug. 18, a senior U.S. security official said Wednesday.

John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the U.S. National Security Council, told a press conference that the summit meeting among Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will be an opportunity to reconfirm the "importance of this trilateral relationship to the Indo-Pacific region and frankly, to the world."

Kishida and Yoon are the first foreign leaders invited to Camp David under Biden's leadership.

"There's going to be an awful lot to discuss," Kirby said, adding that Camp David has been a "historic setting" for summit meetings and for significant foreign policy conversations.

