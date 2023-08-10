Another Student of Tokyo Univ. of Agriculture Nabbed over Marijuana

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--A member of Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing club has been arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana for profit in violation of the cannabis control law.

Daisuke Iwabuchi, 21, became the third member of the club to be arrested for such allegations. The drug and firearms control division of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has not disclosed whether Iwabuchi admitted his charges.

Iwabuchi is suspected of conspiring with a 19-year-old member of the club, who has already been arrested, to possess about 59.6 grams of dried marijuana worth around 298,000 yen at a parking lot near a dormitory of the club in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward.

According to the MPD division, Iwabuchi is believed to have helped the 19-year-old member sell marijuana. The member has been arrested on suspicion of possessing about 7.8 grams of dried marijuana in a car parked on a street.

Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing club is known as a powerful team and has produced world-class boxing champions and Olympic athletes. The club decided to suspend its activities for an indefinite period after the marijuana scandal came to light.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]