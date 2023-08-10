Shareholders OK Tsuruha Holdings' Board Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Shareholders approved on Thursday board members proposed by Japanese drugstore chain operator Tsuruha Holdings Inc.

At an annual general meeting of shareholders in the northern city of Sapporo, Hong Kong-based investment fund Oasis Management Co.'s nine proposals, including one to replace all of Tsuruha's outside directors, were rejected entirely.

Oasis sent the nine proposals to Tsuruha in June, including ones calling for appointing five new outside directors and a remuneration revision, claiming that Tsuruha's board lacked independence.

Tsuruha opposed Oasis' proposals, saying there were no governance problems. The company asked for the reappointment of six internal directors and the appointment or reappointment of four outside directors.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, President Jun Tsuruha expressed thanks to shareholders for supporting his company's proposals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]