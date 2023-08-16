Japan Police Urge Preparations before Going to Mountains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--As the number of cases of people stranded on mountains in Japan rises, police in charge of rescue operations are urging people to make adequate preparations before going to mountains.

According to the National Police Agency, the number of such cases rose by 380 from the previous year to 3,015 in 2022, the highest level on record since 1961, surpassing the previous record of 2,661 set in 2018.

The number of people who were stranded on mountains in 2022 rose by 431 to 3,506, also a record high, with half of them aged 60 or over. The number of people who died or went missing on mountains was 327.

The higher figures were “apparently because more people enjoyed outdoor (activities) and mountain huts were reopened after the COVID-19 situation calmed down,” an NPA official said.

By prefecture, the number of stranded cases stood at 284 in Nagano, followed by 205 in Tokyo and 192 in Hokkaido.

