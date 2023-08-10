Rakuten Logs Net Loss in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese technology conglomerate Rakuten Group Inc. posted on Thursday a consolidated net loss of 139.9 billion yen for the first half of the year due mainly to losses at its mobile phone business.

Rakuten's net loss narrowed slightly from 177.8 billion yen a year before.

The company reported an operating loss of 185 billion yen in its mobile business due to payments to KDDI Corp. for roaming services and base station investments.

Still, the loss from the mobile business was smaller than 253.8 billion yen marked a year before, thanks to a review of roaming services.

For the April-June quarter, the loss shrank by 20.2 billion yen from the previous three months to 82.4 billion yen.

