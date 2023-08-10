Japan Post Swings to Quarterly Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Holdings Co. said Thursday it swung to a quarterly net loss in the April-June period for the first time since it was privatized in 2007.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of 8,535 million yen for the fiscal first quarter, against the year-before profit of 118,573 million yen.

The dismal results came as Japan Post booked an appraisal loss of 85 billion yen on its shareholdings in Rakuten Group Inc., a Japanese e-commerce company struggling with sluggish wireless operations.

Japan Post's revenue rose 4.8 pct from a year before to 2,847.9 billion yen in the three months ended June 30.

In 2021, Japan Post invested about 150 billion yen in Rakuten, forming an alliance in logistics and other fields. Rakuten's share price has been less than half of what it was at the time of the investment.

