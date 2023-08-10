L.A. Angels Star Ohtani Sets MLB Record

Newsfrom Japan

Anaheim, California, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday became the first Major League Baseball player to achieve double-digit wins and double-digit home runs for the second consecutive year.

Ohtani, 29, appeared in a match against the San Francisco Giants as the starting pitcher and batted second as the designated hitter. He grabbed his 10th victory by allowing only three hits and one run in six innings.

In a match against the Baltimore Orioles on May 18, Ohtani hit his 10th homer in the current season, marking double-digit home runs for the third straight year and fifth time in his MLB career.

He had already belted 40 homers this season as of Wednesday, leading the home run race for the both National and American leagues.

Last season, he became the first MLB player to score double-digit wins and home runs since Babe Ruth in 1918.

