China Travel Ban Lifting Boosts Tourism Hopes in Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--China's lifting of a ban on group tours to Japan after about three and a half years on Thursday boosted hopes for a full recovery in tourism to Japan, while fueling concerns about labor shortages in the accommodation industry and overtourism.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese tourists accounted for about 30 pct of all foreign travelers to Japan.

Speaking to reporters on the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed hopes for a recovery in the number of Chinese visitors to Japan. "We aim to revive tourism in our country in a sustainable way," Kishida said.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan peaked at 31.88 million in 2019, before the pandemic, with spending by these people totaling some 4.8 trillion yen.

That year, around 9.59 million visitors came from mainland China, spending about 1.8 trillion yen.

