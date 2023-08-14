LDP Increasingly Wants to Get Back Land Min. Post from Komeito

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Calls are growing within Japan's Liberal Democratic Party to get back the post of land minister from Komeito just as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers a possible cabinet reshuffle.

For more than 10 years, Komeito, the LDP's partner in the ruling coalition, has held the top post of the huge Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, which is in charge of public works projects across the country.

Some LDP lawmakers have a sense of crisis, worrying that the party's absence from the post may lead to erosion of its support base in the construction and transportation industries. But Komeito is unlikely to concede on the matter.

"It's about time to get it back. We shouldn't let them take over the main building by allowing them to use the eaves," a former cabinet member of the LDP said, citing a Japanese saying to express concern about Komeito's long occupancy of the post.

Komeito, billing itself as a party for welfare and the environment, held a cabinet post, such as health minister, environment minister and land minister, over the 10 years from 1999, when it formed the coalition with the LDP, to 2009, when the pair was ousted from power.

