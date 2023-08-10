Japan Eating-Out Industry Enjoying Rapid Biz Recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's eating-out industry, including "izakaya" Japanese-style pubs and family restaurants, is enjoying a rapid business recovery after the government lowered the legal classification of COVID-19 in May, according to recent earnings reports from six major companies in the industry.

Zensho Holdings Co., which operates Sukiya "gyudon" beef-on-rice restaurants and other chains, said Thursday that its consolidated net profit in April-June hit a record high above 6.6 billion yen.

Colowide Co. also renewed its profit record for the quarter.

Watami Co. posted its first April-June operating profit since 2019, thanks to the revival of demand for drinking parties.

Skylark Holdings Co. recorded a net profit for January-June for the first time in two years, and Royal Holdings Co. also turned profitable for the first time in four years.

