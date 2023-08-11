Nihon University Phoenix Suspended for Time Being

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kantoh Collegiate Football Association Thursday suspended the Nihon University Phoenix for the time being for the arrest of a member of the team for alleged possession of illegal substances.

The association's board rejected a plea from Phoenix head coach Toshihide Nakamura for the team to be allowed to compete this season.

The Phoenix had been suspended indefinitely by the university since Noriyasu Kitabatake, a 21-year-old member of the team, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of possessing stimulants and marijuana.

The university removed the measure on Thursday. But the association decided to suspend the Phoenix, saying the facts had not been fully clarified and that it was unclear where responsibility lay.

The association canceled the Phoenix's game against the Hosei University Orange on Sept. 2, the league's season opener.

