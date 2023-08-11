U.N. Security Council to Meet on Human Rights in N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday that the United States has requested that the U.N. Security Council hold an open meeting on Aug. 17 to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea.

Japan, South Korea, and Albania joined in the request.

The meeting is intended to discuss the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea, as well as the reclusive country's neglect of the human rights of its citizens while focusing on its nuclear and missile development programs.

This will be the first Security Council open meeting on the human rights situation in North Korea since 2017.

The Security Council had held a series of open meetings on the matter since 2014, but in recent years such meetings have been limited to informal consultations due to opposition from China and Russia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]