Quad Nations Begin Malabar Naval Exercise in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Quad nations of Japan, the United States, Australia, and India began the Malabar joint naval exercise in eastern Australia on Friday.

This is the first time the exercise has been held in Australia.

The four countries are seeking to improve their interoperability capabilities in the face of China's growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Friday, naval vessels from the four countries, including the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Shiranui, gathered at an Australian naval base in Sydney Harbor. The Shiranui was visited by Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of the Royal Australian Navy, and others.

Live-fire drills will be held offshore for six days starting next Wednesday, joined by F-35 stealth fighters from the Royal Australian Air Force.

