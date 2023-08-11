IPEF Chief Negotiators to Meet in Bangkok in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Chief negotiators from the 14 countries, including Japan and the United States, participating in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, will meet in Bangkok from Sept. 10 to 16, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Thursday.

The Bangkok meeting will focus on the three areas of trade, clean economy and fair economy, following a substantive agreement on supply chains reached at a ministerial meeting in Detroit in late May.

The United States, which is leading the IPEF initiative, aims to conclude the overall negotiations in time for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the launch of the IPEF framework in May last year with the aim of establishing common rules in the four areas to move away from excessive dependence on China.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]