Typhoon No. 7 Forecast to Cause Heavy Storms in Japan from Mon.

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Strong Typhoon No. 7 approached Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of storms, high waves, and heavy rain.

Typhoon No. 7 is forecast to approach and make landfall in the Kanto region including Tokyo, the Tokai central region, the Kii Peninsula or the Shikoku western region on Tuesday and reach the Sea of Japan coast by Wednesday.

The typhoon is expected to cause high waves along the Kanto and Tokai coasts from Sunday and heavy storms in eastern and western Japan from around Monday.

According to Japan Railway companies, there may be delays or cancellations on the Tokaido-Sanyo, Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines.

Japan Airlines, or JAL, is also calling on passengers to check the latest information on possible delays and cancellations.

