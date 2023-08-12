45 Years On, Many Issues Face Japan-China Relations

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China have a spate of issues to address toward improving their relations while Saturday marked 45 years since the signing of the bilateral peace and friendship treaty, although exchanges between the two countries that had stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic are gradually resuming.

With the bilateral relationship getting strained recently because of Japan's plan to release treated water from a disaster-crippled nuclear power plant into the ocean and the issue of a Japanese national detained in China, the two sides are not in a mood to celebrate the anniversary, as they were not last year, which marked 50 years since the normalization of their diplomatic ties.

Both sides referred to the 45th anniversary of the peace and friendship treaty at high-level meetings held earlier this year, such as one between their foreign ministers, confirming that Tokyo and Beijing would continue dialogue.

After China lifted its "zero-COVID" policy featuring strict border control measures against the novel coronavirus, a number of Japanese business leaders paid visits to the country. On Thursday, the Chinese government removed its ban on group tours to countries including Japan, a development that is likely to help activate personnel exchanges between the two East Asian nations.

Meanwhile, China has harshly reacted to Japan's plan to discharge into the sea treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, which was knocked out by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, starting to strengthen its radiation checks on fishery products from Japan.

