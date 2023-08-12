Japanese Firms in Hard Battle with Chinese Rivals

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Chinese companies have grown to become strong rivals of Japanese firms 45 years after the signing of the peace and friendship treaty between the two East Asian nations in 1978.

As the Chinese economy has achieved a stunning growth thanks in part to investments from Japan following the conclusion of the bilateral treaty, companies in China have boosted their technologies and financial standings.

"We are now on the brink of retreating" from China, a senior official of a Japanese automaker operating in China said.

Chinese automakers, including BYD Co., are rapidly expanding their sales in their home market, where electric vehicles are spreading on the back of support from the Chinese government. Japanese automakers' combined share of the Chinese passenger car market has dropped by 5.2 percentage points in just one year.

Chinese automakers are aggressively campaigning to sell their vehicles also in Europe and Southeast Asia, and they overtook Japanese automakers to rank top in vehicle exports in the first six months of 2023. The Chinese makers are expected to remain at the top for the whole of the year as well.

