FOCUS: Lower House Breakup by Year-End Seen Difficult for Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of Japanese ruling coalition lawmakers are starting to think that it will be difficult for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to dissolve the House of Representatives for a general election within this year as public support rates for his cabinet continue to fall.

Kishida, also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, aims to shore up the flagging support rates by reshuffling the cabinet and the ruling party's executive team, but it is unclear whether things will go as planned, pundits said.

In talks with reporters in the city of Imizu in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday, Kishida said that his administration is resolved to "tackle issues that cannot be pushed back and come up with answers." On the cabinet and LDP executive team shake-ups apparently envisaged for September, the prime minister said he will "appoint the right people to the right places."

Kishida's basic strategy is to secure by September 2024 a victory for the LDP in a general election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and easily win re-election as LDP president in the party's leadership poll to be held in the same month.

Kishida explored the possibility of dissolving the Lower House during this year's regular Diet session, which ended in June. But he dropped the idea, judging that the move was premature.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]